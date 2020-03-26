Travis Air Force Base monitoring 3 COVID-19 cases; 2 have recovered

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at Travis Air Force Base said Wednesday they are monitoring three cases of COVID-19 and two people have recovered from the illness.

The three individuals have been isolated off-base.

On March 15, the airbase announced two COVID-19 cases, saying an active-duty airman and the dependent of a service member tested positive for the virus.

By the end of the week on Saturday, Travis Air Force Base officials said they were monitoring a total of four people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hundreds of cruise ship passengers have gone in and out of Travis Air Force Base for quarantine. Passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship have started to return home following a roughly 14-day quarantine.