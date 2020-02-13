Treatment center for homeless veterans in Rancho Cordova will reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- A new group has taken over the D&A Detox center, which helps homeless veterans rehabilitate in Rancho Cordova, and it will reopen on Monday.

America’s Homeless Veterans CEO Randall Britt says 50 people will continue to have a bed.

“I have talked to at least a hundred people, without exaggeration, that pointed at the detox center and said, ‘That place saved my life,’” Britt said.

The center will now be operated by America’s Homeless Veterans after Britt decided to step in. FOX40 reported in November that the center was being forced to close.

“If I don’t do it, I feel maybe somebody else will, maybe somebody else won’t, but I’m not willing to take that risk,” Britt said.

The facilities include 10 houses, where 50 veterans now stay in a sober living environment. After a little remodeling this weekend, there will be 10 more beds available in the detox center, which has been closed for months.

“This operation has been running the same way for 20 years. So the couch is 20 years old, the floor’s 20 years old, the washers and dryer,” Britt told FOX40. “One at a time, we’re going to renovate every one of these homes. We’re going to put in new flooring, furniture, whatever we can get.”

D&A’s previous owner told FOX40 in November that there was too much financial strain after the Department of Veterans Affairs had not paid them for services rendered in the past year. But Britt said he was not worried about those same problems preventing his organization from giving help to those who need it.

“I spent the last eight years breaking doors down. We have a whole list even of senators behind us right now. Somebody had to do something,” he said.

Britt said under his leadership, D&A will expand to include more than just veterans but all who need detox treatment.

He’ll have help from those who came to D&A at their worst for help, like formerly homeless veteran Martin Roberts, who plans to dedicate his time working at the facility.

“All the resources will be here, hopefully, so we’ll work together and get it done. And it's going to give back to everybody here, including myself,” he said.