TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Battalion 2315, Engine 2365 and United States Forest Service E372 cut down a burning tree near Donner Lake after it was struck by lightening and blew the top of the tree off, according to CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit (NEU).

“Crews will be on high alert tomorrow looking for additional fires from today’s storms using air and ground resources,” CAL FIRE NEU wrote in a social media post.

The US National Weather Service reported that the state had an ‘impressive amount’ of lightening in the last two days, with over11,000 cloud to ground strikes.

Although the majority of the strikes were scene in Southern California, there were over 2,000 cloud to ground strikes in Northern California over the last two days, according to the weather service.