Trick-or-treating still up in the air amid COVID-19

OAK PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Trick or treat — or none of the above — during the COVID-19 pandemic is what faces kids and their parents on the eve of a traditional day of fun for many families.

Oak Park Community Center has something planned: a free trunk-or-treat event. That means you can still dress up but have candy delivered to your car in a safe way.

While these events have been held the last couple of days, not everyone will have access to events like these, and for them, decisions have to be made.

Look in any neighborhood and you can see that some homeowners and families are into Halloween, but the pandemic has put a damper on others who don’t plan on distributing candy or can’t decide how they are going to distribute it.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be a lot of trick-or-treaters or not. It’s kind of a weird situation,” said Sacramento resident Jared Schmidt.

Schmidt said he and his three kids will mask up and social distance while going from door to door.

“We’re going to give it a shot; our kids really want to do it,” he explained. “My son [Jackson] … it’s his birthday on Halloween, so he really wants to go.”

Meanwhile, Geri Smooch is not taking her granddaughter, Ava Norris, trick-or-treating Saturday night, choosing to hold a private trunk-or-treat event and stay at home.

“Safety is a big concern, just afraid that you want to keep everyone safe, and we want to keep our neighbors safe too,” Smooch said.

Ava still thinks it may be fun. However, she admits, “I like to go door-to-door in the neighborhoods, but I have to stay in the car.”

The Fabulous 40s neighborhood draws thousands of kids each Halloween, but some homeowners said they won’t hand out candy this year.

County health officials say if you must immerse yourself in the Halloween spirit, you can leave a bowl of candy out on a table so kids can put it into their bags themselves, along with hand sanitizer.

And of course, there are ways to deliver the candy from a distance yourself. Sara Palace’s husband built a candy delivery chute from PVC pipes and gave it a paint job.

They and their kids are new to the neighborhood and are hoping it will still be a fun Halloween.

“Yeah, we still want to participate in Halloween this year but want to do it in safe fashion, and we’re excited about and hope to get some trick-or-treaters,” Palace said.

Meanwhile, this trunk-or-treat event at Oak Park Community Center will start at 6 p.m. and go through 8 p.m. for those who want to have some fun and still stay safe.