Trio of eaglets hatch near Lake Natoma

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Neighbors say they witnessed a miracle after a trio of eagles hatched near Lake Natoma in the midst of a pandemic.

“I never thought that they would be right here in my backyard,” said Orangevale resident Judy Farah. “The first time I saw one, flew right over my head.”

Seeing a bald eagle in person is a big moment Farah got to check off her bucket list.

“Mom and pops set up a nest here. They’ve been here for the past four years,” Farah explained. “My neighbors and I, we’ve adopted them. We protect them.”

Those residents have taken them to heart, especially in this time of the pandemic when we’ve been staying at home amid uncertainty and fear.

“But I did come out here every day,” Farah told FOX40. “That was my escape. That was escape for everybody.“

Locals have enjoyed the eagles these past four years, during which time they’ve had two sets of eaglets.

Photographer Susan Maxwell Skinner has documented the eagles from day one, more than four years ago.

Then, just this past March, there were more eaglets.

Initially, there were two eaglets born, which were named Courage and Hope. But just eight days later, there was a third.

“Within a few hours of careful watching, I did observe three little faces lining up for food,” Maxwell Skinner said. “So, I called that third baby a miracle because what sweeter gift from the national bird in this time of national peril than this miraculous, unexpected third baby.”

“We are so excited. We thought it was like something really exciting happen during such a chaotic time in our lives right now,” Farah said.