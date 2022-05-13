STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department continues to offer a $30,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved shooting that occurred on May 13, 2018.

In that incident, a mother and father and their child died, and two other people were hospitalized.

Joe Lor, 22, was found dead at 11th Street and Belleview Street. Gina Xiong, 22, and Kayleen Lor, 5, died of their injuries at an area hospital.

Two other men were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Where you can submit a tip:

Crime Stoppers: 209-946-0600

Stockton Police: 209-937-8377

Download P3 Tips Mobile App