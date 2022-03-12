FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A pick-up truck crashed into multiple trees early Saturday morning leaving the driver and one passenger injured.

The Fairfield Fire Department posted on social media just before 3 a.m. that Engine 41 responded to the crash in the area of Manuel Campos Parkway and Dickson Hill Road.

When they arrived, the fire crews found a pickup truck with a crushed front end.

Fire officials said the truck took out between four to five trees during the crash and caused extensive damage.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but fire officials said the driver is expected to be ok.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

No information was released on what caused the crash, but fire officials gave advice in their post regarding driving under the influence.

“When you get behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you not only put your own life at risk, you put your passengers and other drivers on the road at risk as well. In this day and age, an Uber or Lyft is a click away,” fire officials wrote.