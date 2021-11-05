Truck flings manure onto Highway 50, causes hourslong closure

Manure flew onto Highway 50 Friday morning when a truck driver had to slam on the brakes. (Photo by CHP – South Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It took over three hours for crews to clean up Highway 50 in Sacramento Friday morning after a truck flung manure across the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said a dump truck driver had to quickly hit the brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle on westbound Highway 50 near Stockton Boulevard. The sudden stop caused the manure the truck was hauling to fly out and splatter across four lanes of the highway.

Some drivers tried to go through the mess and ended up spinning out, but the CHP said no one crashed.

Crews had to close the lanes to clean up the manure and were able to reopen the highway after three and a half hours.

