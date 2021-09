SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 1,500 SMUD customers were without power near Franklin Monday morning after a utility pole was struck by a truck.

The crash happened near Interstate 5 on Twin Cities Road.

Crews at the scene closed Twin Cities Road at Highway 160, so a tow truck can remove the overturned truck.

Power was restored for most customers by 8:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.