Truckee Fire: Boy found alive after few hours buried in snow

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A boy was rescued Wednesday night after being buried under 5 feet of snow for a few hours, according to the Truckee Fire Protection District.

Fire crews said the 14-year-old boy was playing in a snow cave next to his home in Serene Lakes when the snow slid off the roof, burying him.

No one saw the incident, according to Truckee Fire. After he didn’t come back inside, the family searched for the boy and called 911 when they couldn’t find him.

Truckee Fire crews said they immediately suspected a roof avalanche when they arrived.

They found the boy alive after probing the debris at the bottom of the roof.

Roof Avalanche and successful rescue last night, read the details! Also, some important winter safety reminders. https://t.co/9V2vrgujZG — Truckee Fire (@TruckeeFire) January 28, 2021