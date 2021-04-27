Truckee, North Lake Tahoe cancel 4th of July events

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe announced Tuesday the cancellation of Fourth of July events in the region for 2021.

Among the events canceled are the annual July 3 fireworks display at Kings Beach and July 4 fireworks shows in Donner Lake, Truckee and Tahoe City, according to the release.

The Fourth of July Parade in Historic Downtown Truckee and other similar events related to the holiday are also canceled in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe.

“While the Board understands how important this community celebration is to all that enjoy it, at this point in time we felt it was premature to produce an event that historically draws a very large crowd and felt it was more responsible to err on the side of caution by canceling the parade this year,” explained Lynn Saunders, president and CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the parade.

Regional officials said the decision was a difficult one but they hope the cancellations will lower concerns about the number of people coming to the area to celebrate during the holiday weekend.

The decision was made in consultation with area partners and with the awareness that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a target June 15 date for easing California’s COVID-19 restrictions across the state, according to the release.