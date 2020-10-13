Truckee police searching for suspect breaking into homes by posing as realtor

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Truckee police are searching for a suspect who is posing as a realtor and breaking into homes.

An investigation into several recent home thefts has led to an arrest warrant for Palm Desert resident Lindsay Sowell, 32, according to the Truckee Police Department.

Police officials said Sowell, pictured below, has allegedly been breaking into homes that are posted for sale by posing as a realtor. She is wanted for three counts of residential burglary.

Linday Sowell, 32, wanted for three counts of residential burglary. (Photo provided by Truckee Police Department)

Investigators said Sowell is known to frequent the Tahoe-Donner area and is believed to be driving a newer, silver or gray Volkswagen sedan.

If anyone has seen Sowell, officials warn to avoid confronting her and contact the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2320.