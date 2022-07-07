TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Truckee Police Department has issued evacuation orders for a vegetation fire that is north of the Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

According to a map from officials, police are urging residents who live in zone TRK-E112 to evacuate immediately, as the fire is an “immediate threat to life.”

The fire is near the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency plant and east of the Ponderosa Golf Course.

Police said there’s an aircraft overhead and the fire is spreading at a moderate rate.

As of 12:49 p.m., the Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System (FIRIS) reported in a tweet that fire was 12 acres.