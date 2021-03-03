TRUSD introduces plan to bring students back into the classroom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – In a special meeting Wednesday evening, the Twin Rivers Unified School Board discussed details of its plan to bring students back to campus, with the hybrid-model allowing students to return April 6.

“I know teachers are looking forward to greeting their students face-to-face or, should I say, mask-to-mask,” said one board member.

Under the plan, which was approved by Twin Rivers United Educators, only elementary students will be coming back right away, with the possibility other grades will be added if Sacramento County is in the state’s red tier by then.

While many are excited about the reopening of campuses, public comment also saw those who say it’s too soon.

“Teachers do not deserve to be put into the line of fire and also possibly expose not only themselves but their families at home,” said one commenter.

The teacher’s union within the district says in a press release that all three pillars were met to reopen, including case rates, safety mitigation and vaccines.

The district says clean air in classrooms is a priority.

“Five dedicated HVAC technicians to address those needs purely dedicated to that ventilation system,” said chief business officer Kristen Coates.

The teachers union says it expects most teachers will receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

Under the reopening plan, parents will be given the option of a hybrid-model education for their kids or remain under distance learning.

Teachers will also be given a transition week at the end of March to allow them to prepare their classrooms.