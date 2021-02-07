TSA issues mask mandate with possible fines for violation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Wearing a face mask has been enforced by airline companies, but now, the Transportation Security Administration is getting in on the action.

People who violate the mandate could be fined. Some believe issuing a fine will change behavior, but others believe now is not the time for that.

At Sacramento International Airport, COVID-19 guidelines everywhere serve as a reminder of the times.

“I had two masks on the plane. I took one off because it was getting a little warm,” said Jenny Henderson.

Henderson is arriving to Sacramento from Southern California.

“Not a lot of people were following the mask protocol,” Henderson told FOX40.

Those people could now be fined after the TSA’s Friday announcement. Travelers who do not mask up could face a $250 fine for the first offense.

The fine could then increase to $1,500 or more for repeat offenders.

TSA’s move comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring people to wear masks in airports, bus and train terminals.

The latest change is welcome news for some travelers like Henderson.

“I think it’s good. I think it will teach them a valuable lesson to obey the law or mandate,” Henderson said. “It’s not only protecting themselves, but it’s protecting others.”

For a few, it’s not a big adjustment.

“I’m very flexible to such things,” said Darryl Gunther.

But for Jason Oliver, he believes there has to be other ways to enforce the mask mandate.

“That much money is too much money for people to be paying out of pocket and some people can’t even afford it just for a face mask,” Oliver said.

There are some exceptions to the rule like children under the age of 2 and people with disabilities.

For Henderson, she looks at wearing a mask as playing her part.

“Having a concern for other people rather than yourself,” Henderson said.

TSA’s change will remain in effect until May 11 and there is a chance it could be extended.