Tuesday wind wreaks havoc across valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Powerful and constant gusts of wind wreaked havoc in Sacramento and Stockton Tuesday evening.

Gusts of around 60 miles per hour were reported by the National Weather Service late in the evening.

Thousands lost power in the regions, according to SMUD and PG&E. The harsh weather was to blame, both utilities said.

The Stockton Police Department tweeted photos of a restaurant’s outdoor dining tent torn apart by wind and debris.

The gusty winds are tearing apart a canopy tent outside a restaurant in the 5700 block of Pacific Ave. Please remember to be aware of debris in the roadway while driving tonight. #stocktonstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/U4ddL59vxW — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

One Twitter user posted a short video of a traffic light at 2nd Avenue and Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento twisting around in the wind before it fell to the ground. (Editor’s note: The linked video contains profanity)

