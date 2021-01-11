Tuolumne County deputies get into shootout with man suspected of kidnapping woman

(KTXL) — A man suspected of kidnapping someone was captured Saturday night in Tuolumne County after he confronted deputies with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says it all began Friday afternoon when they were contacted by a woman who said she had been held hostage for over a week.

Deputies say the woman told them 61-year-old John Banks of Groveland had “beaten, tied up” and threatened to kill her. She also warned that Banks had made threats, saying he was going to shoot deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Banks confronted various deputies with a gun Saturday when they went to arrest him. A shooting followed and Banks was injured.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The sheriff’s office says he has not been booked and may yet face more charges related to the shooting.