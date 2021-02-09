Tuolumne County deputy shares moments before saving man dangling from bridge

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy is being called a hero after a picture of him holding onto a man dangling off a bridge was shared on social media.

In the early morning hours of Monday morning, a frantic search began in Calaveras County.

Just after midnight, several law enforcement agencies responded to a tip of suicidal man who was threatening to jump off a bridge. Three hours later, a car is spotted near the Parrotts Ferry Bridge with the driver nowhere to be seen.

“I was just hoping we weren’t too late,” Cpl. Andrew Long told FOX40 Tuesday.

Long, a five-year veteran with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, joined his fellow deputies and a volunteer search-and-rescue team to find the man.

It wasn’t until 10 a.m. when Long spotted and approached the man standing on a ledge of the bridge.

“He put his hand out and told me to stop when I was approximately 10 to 15 feet away from him and that’s where we spent a majority of our time talking,” Long recalled. “I tried to get close to him. I tried getting him off the bridge. It wasn’t working. And during our conversation I realized who he was and got to know the guy.”

But things quickly escalated, and the man began to jump

“He was probably 40 to 50 feet away from me and so I had to sprint,” Long said.

Long caught the man’s left arm just before he plunged 150 feet into the icy waters below, pleading with him not to give up.

“Asked him for his arm, reminded him that we all have a reason to live and he has things to look forward to,” Long said. ​“I actually had a broken thumb that day, which didn’t help me try to grip onto his arm, it was just, it was adrenaline.”

With the help of a Calaveras County deputy and a rope system made by volunteers, Long was able to pull the man to safety who was then taken to a nearby mental health facility.

“Just want to remind people we have a national suicide hotline and then for veterans, there’s a national crisis hotline, great resources for people and everything that happened that day was a team effort,” Long said.

Long is also a former Navy corpsman and did one tour in Afganistan in 2011 but despite his past and present heroic deeds, he said he’s not a hero.

“I’m a first responder,” Long said. “This is… first responders, fire, law enforcement, search and rescue, EMS, this is what we do. We’re there for people’s worst and best day. We’re here to help people.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress and needs someone to speak to, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255.