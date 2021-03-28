Tuolumne County fire crews rescue injured hiker who fell 20 feet

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An injured hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon after falling 20 feet off Table Mountain.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department said the hiker was in the area known as The Grotto when they were notified at 1:45 p.m.

Multiple agencies worked together to recover the hiker who was found 1.5 miles past the parking area at the end of Shell Road.

Fire crews said the hiker broke their arm and had cuts on their head after the hiker fell 20 feet.

Crews said they were able to hike the patient out safely and paramedics evaluated them before refusing additional treatment.