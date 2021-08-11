Tuolumne County reinstitutes mask requirements, closes facilities to slow COVID-19 spread

SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) – Tuolumne County is reinstituting some COVID-19 protocols as cases rise and the delta variant continues to spread.

The county is mandating masks inside all county facilities and is once again asking people to avoid large gatherings.

“In all our county facilities, now masks are required for staff and the public regardless of vaccination status throughout the county,” Tuolumne County Assistant County Administrator Eric Erhardt told FOX40 Wednesday.

Erhardt said, in addition, some county facilities will remain closed.

The county’s meeting rooms and community halls have been closed to public reservations since March of 2020.

“We really want to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Erhardt said.

As of Tuesday, 18 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the most there have ever been in the rural county.

County public health is now recommending postponing all gatherings and strongly recommends postponing gatherings with 50 or more people, if possible.

“We continue to watch the rising cases and watch the events that are happening,” Erhardt said.

In response to the public health office’s new recommendation, the county canceled at least one event and others may follow.

After being closed for 14 months the county’s youth centers, which reopened in mid-June, will stay open for now but masks are required for everyone indoors.

“The message is, you know, we want the public to be safe,” Erhardt explained.

County officials said they’re monitoring the case rate and will reopen those facilities when the transmission rate declines.