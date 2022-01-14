Tuolumne County sees record-breaking COVID cases twice in a week

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL)— More people in Tuolumne County are testing positive for COVID-19 than ever before.

The county had a record-breaking number of positive COVID cases this week — twice. On Thursday, 218 cases were reported. It was the most single-day cases recorded since the pandemic began.

“There’s records being broken all over the place,” said county Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

Kirk said the hospital is not at surge levels yet and has intensive care unit beds available.

“It is highly contagious. But it looks like it’s not impacting people the way the delta variant was,” Kirk said.

According to Adventist Health Sonora, the county’s only hospital, there are currently 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19. There are some who are asymptomatic and receiving care for other health reasons.

During the delta surge, there were as many as 18.

“It’s a virus. If you can figure out a way to stop a virus, you’d be very rich, but the fact that it’s not as deadly as the delta is, is nice to know,” Kirk said.

Adventist Health said the hospital, however, is still being affected in other ways.

“There’s a lot more cases, it’s more contagious,” Kirk said.

The hospital is temporarily avoiding all non-urgent procedures that would require admission and visitors are being restricted. Hospital staffing has also been affected.

Supervisor Kirk is optimistic the surge will be over soon.

“I think we’re going to see a really quick spike and then a drop,” Kirk said.