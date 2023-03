(KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a dead body was found in a home near Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that after the dead body was found, detectives and the coroner determined that it was a homicide.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 209-694-2901.