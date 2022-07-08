SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Madirose Calden, who they say is a runaway.

Calden, who also goes by Leo, was in downtown Sonora June 30 around 5 p.m. The sheriff’s office said she was dropped off there by her father. Officials did not provide her age.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, black boots, a black top, and carrying a backpack. She is about 135 pounds and 5 feet and 9 inches tall. The sheriff’s office said she also has several small tattoos on her arms and legs.

She is reportedly known to frequent neighboring counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.