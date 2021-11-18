Turlock band teacher accused of sex crimes arrested again; police say more victims found

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock band teacher arrested in early November for alleged sex crimes with an underage former student was again arrested after police said they found more victims.

Police said they arrested Turlock Junior High School teacher Daniel James Baudino on Nov. 1 when a victim contacted them. The victim told police the crimes happened between June and August of 2016 while Baudino taught at Turlock High School.

Believing there were more victims, Baudino’s booking photograph was released by police with the hope that witnesses or victims come forward.

Police arrested Baudino again on Thursday after they said two more victims did come forward. Both were former students, but police said the alleged crimes happened in 2015 and 2019 when the victims were adults and no longer students.

Baudino was arrested on suspicion of sexual penetration by force and oral copulation using force.

Turlock police believe there may still be more victims.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.