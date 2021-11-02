Turlock band teacher arrested, accused of sex crimes involving former student

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock band teacher was arrested Monday for alleged sex crimes involving a former underage student.

Police said Turlock Junior High School teacher Daniel James Baudino was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail and faces five counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and four counts of oral copulation with a minor.

According to police, the victim reported the crimes Thursday, saying they happened between June and August of 2016 while Baudino taught at Turlock High School. While not identified, the victim is 15 years younger than 38-year-old Baudino, police said.

Turlock Junior High School has placed Baudino on paid administrative leave, per their protocol.

The Turlock Police Department said there may be additional victims.

“The booking photograph in this investigation is being released with hopes that any witnesses or victims who recognize Baudino from this crime, or any unreported crimes, will come forward,” the police department wrote in Tuesday’s release.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation has been asked to call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.