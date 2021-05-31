Turlock BLM co-founder facing felony charges after police say they interfered during arrest

FOX40 spoke with Jaimee Ellison in January after a Modesto officer shot and killed an unarmed man.

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The co-founder of the Turlock chapter of Black Lives Matter is facing felony charges after police say they “began to physically intervene” during an arrest.

According to Turlock police, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday officers were responding to a vandalism report in the area of West Main and South 1st streets when they were told someone in a nearby vehicle had a gun.

Officers say they confronted the people in the car when they claim a bystander, later identified as 24-year-old Jaimee Ellison, began to yell at them.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Swede McDaniel, who police say was on Post Release Community Supervision. As officers got McDaniel out of the car, they say they saw a handgun in his seat.

As McDaniel was being taken into custody, Turlock police say Ellison started to “follow and harass” officers. Ellison allegedly started pushing two officers and caused an officer’s equipment to hit him in the lip.

Police say Ellison ignored officers’ warnings and was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and attempting to rescue a prisoner.

McDaniel faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, prohibited person possessing a firearm and violating probation.

In response to Ellison’s arrest, a demonstration was held outside the Turlock Police Department and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Detention Center later in the day.

“Turlock PD finally got their corrupt hands on our beloved comrade. They have always been active and vocal in their community, and now the system is fighting back,” Turlock Black Lives Matter wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

All we can do right now is use our voices and keep sharing the flyers. We are still outside of the jail. — Turlock BLM Movement ✊🏾 (@TurlockBLM) May 30, 2021

FOX40 interviewed Ellison earlier this year regarding a Modesto police officer who has since been fired and faces a voluntary manslaughter charge after killing an unarmed man.

“I want the officer to be fired immediately and arrested and charged for murder,” Ellison said in January. “I think that should, obviously, happen now because this is the officer’s fourth kill.”