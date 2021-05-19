Turlock firefighter burned, bitten helping rescue dogs from house fire

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock firefighter was burned and bitten Tuesday while helping rescue three dogs from a house fire.

Around 3 p.m., the fire department says it was called to a 2-acre grass fire on 5th Street near Lacy Way.

At the scene, firefighters found the flames had taken over the attic of a nearby home and were spreading throughout the house.

While no one was home at the time, the fire department says three dogs were still inside.

While rescuing the dogs, officials say one firefighter sustained first-degree burns and was bit by one of the dogs. The firefighter was treated at the scene.

None of the dogs were injured by the blaze.

The fire was stopped with the help of 19 fire units and 40 firefighters, which included crews from Ceres, Stanislaus County, Keyes, Denair and Mountain View.