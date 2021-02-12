Turlock florist assembles hundreds of bouquets for seniors quarantined on Valentine’s Day

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 400 floral arrangements are getting ready to be delivered to quarantined seniors living in Turlock and Modesto for Valentine’s Day.

Some people could use a little bit more love these days, so the best thing to do is to stop and smell the roses — at least, that is what Heidi Sisco believes.

Sisco, of Heidi Hearts Flowers, and her volunteers are preparing hundreds of colorful bouquets to be hand delivered to local senior homes once again.

“I began doing flower grams last year when the pandemic first started and just wanted to start delivering and just remind them that they’re loved and thought of,” Sisco said.

She said the flower grams were well received.

“Some of them were crying and so excited and just so happy to see the residents receive flowers,” Sisco told FOX40.

It led to an outpouring of monetary donations and messages from around the world.

“We have some donations from England and different parts of Europe and Mexico and Canada,” Sisco explained.

Sisco’s flower grams also inspired students of Denair High School’s Floral Club to join in and revel in the spirit of selflessness.

“It feels like we’re giving back to the community and to elders who helped create society today,” said Shay Gomes.

“I can help people smile and I like to give flowers to their loved ones. It just makes people feel better,” said Marina Borba.

Meanwhile, Sisco said she hopes to see her efforts blossom into others showing compassion this Valentine’s Day.

“If I can’t get to see my grandparents or love on them right now, getting to love someone else’s grandparents or family members feels really nice,” Sisco said.

After Valentine’s Day, Sisco hopes to do more flower grams for Mother’s Day.