Turlock florist ‘poinsettia-grams’ for the elderly sold-out after Kacey Musgraves shares on Instagram

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A celebrity shoutout on social media helped shine a light on a Turlock florist and her mission to bring joy to elderly residents in care facilities.

Heidi Cisco is the owner of Heidi Hearts Flowers and she told FOX40 she wanted to do something special for the holidays in 2020, specifically for those who are confined to a room during the pandemic.

“I was just asking myself what are my resources and what am I able to provide? And poinsettias felt like what I was able to do,” Cisco explained.

After country music star Kacey Musgraves shared news of Cisco’s “poinsettia-grams” on Instagram, Cisco said she began getting 10 orders a minute until they sold out.

Y’ALL. 😭 for $20 you can anonymously send an elderly person a poinsettia for Christmas. This woman will deliver them for you. I just did some. https://t.co/hWFFr1NEmt pic.twitter.com/TwqixCUryR — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 22, 2020

“I just want to give a big thank you to Kacey Musgraves and Dan Levy for just sharing,” Cisco said. “I can’t even … I don’t even have adequate words for how appreciative I am for them just using their platform to spread some joy and kindness.”

Cisco said she’ll start delivering her sold-out flower grams Wednesday and on Christmas Eve. She said she hopes to do it again in the future.