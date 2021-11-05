Student stabs classmate with knife during fight at Turlock High School

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after stabbing another student and prompting a lockdown at the school.

Just before 9 a.m., a student stabbed a classmate with a knife while the two were fighting, the Turlock Unified School District reported.

Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley said a school resource officer was able to apprehend the armed student.

The stabbing victim was flown to a hospital, Sgt. Parmley said. His injuries were not provided by the sergeant.

TUSD said a lockdown at the school was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. and parents were later seen arriving at the East Canal Drive campus picking up their children.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News