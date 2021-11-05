Student stabs classmate with knife during fight at Turlock High School

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock High School student was taken into custody Friday morning after stabbing another student and prompting a lockdown at the school.

Just before 9 a.m., a student stabbed a classmate with a knife while the two were fighting, the Turlock Unified School District reported.

Turlock Police Sgt. Michael Parmley said a school resource officer was able to apprehend the armed student.

The stabbing victim was flown to a hospital, Sgt. Parmley said. His injuries were not provided by the sergeant.

TUSD said a lockdown at the school was lifted just before 10:30 a.m. and parents were later seen arriving at the East Canal Drive campus picking up their children.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.