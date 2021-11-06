Turlock High School teacher who intervened in Friday stabbing releases statement

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock High School teacher who tried to stop a stabbing on Friday released a public statement about the incident Saturday.

Read Ryan Tribble’s statement below:

Regarding the incident at Turlock High School, first and foremost, my heart is heavy for those young men and their families. I am asking myself, did I do anything another teacher would not have done? My only concern in that moment was for the students and their safety.



Martin Luther King, Jr said ¨intelligence is not enough, intelligence plus character is the true goal of education.¨



My purpose in the classroom has always been to teach love, compassion, kindness, and understanding through the lens of psychology.



Gandhi said ¨our ability to reach unity in diversity will be the beauty and the test of our civilization.¨



The only way to do this is in our homes and in our classrooms. Those of us who dedicate our lives to teaching, understand that is goes beyond our subject. In our community, what we say and how we say it matters. So what do the kids see? What do they hear? Do they witness anger, hate, fear, and division? Or, is the message acceptance, kindness, gratitude, and love for everyone?



To all the students, if you are struggling, falling on hard times, sad, lonely, depressed, reach out! Especially on our campuses. There are people that care who are willing to help and guide you.



I appreciate everyone in the TUSD family and the community for their kindness and support.



Love and light to you all.

Ryan Tribble, Turlock High School