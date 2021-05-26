Turlock man arrested as suspect in Modesto shooting

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Turlock man Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was identified by the sherif’s office as 28-year-old Michael Arrizon.

The sheriff’s office says around 8:40 p.m. Sunday they received a report that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene near West Hatch Road and Cascade Avenue in Modesto, they learned the victim’s head had been grazed by a bullet.

According to the sheriff’s office, nearby surveillance video was crucial in their investigation.

On Wednesday morning, deputies found the suspect driving near Herndon Avenue and Evans Road in Ceres. He was then pulled over and arrested.