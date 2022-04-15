TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man was arrested this week after police said his 2-month-old daughter “unexplainably” stopped breathing and died at the hospital.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Turlock police said officers responded to a call from the Emanuel Medical Center. Hospital staff said they suspected the death of an infant to be child abuse.

Joseph Anthony Rendon (Courtesy: Turlock Police Department)

During their investigation, police said detectives learned that Joseph Anthony Rendon, 23, of Turlock brought his 2-month-old daughter to the hospital after she stopped breathing at home.

An autopsy Thursday at the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office revealed that the baby had serious injuries, which pointed to severe child abuse, according to police.

Within hours, police said a search warrant was issued to Rendon’s residence and vehicle.

After Rendon voluntarily went to the Turlock Police Department for a follow-up interview, police said he was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of murder and child abuse.

“This is devasting and difficult to understand why this happened,” Turlock Police Chief Jason Hedden said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family during this difficult time. These cases have an emotional impact on our officers and everyone involved in these types of investigations.”

“We can only pray that the arrest of Joesph Rendon brings some sense of healing to the family and community,” Hedden continued.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, you can contact Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323 and the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550.