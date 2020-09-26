Turlock neighborhood wakes up to fire and racist graffiti nearby

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Families in a Turlock neighborhood woke up early Friday morning to flames and written nearby was racist graffiti.

Investigators are now looking into the suspicious fire and hate crime.

As Wendy Rolland took stock of the decimated fence near her home, she recalled the knock on her door around 2 a.m. Friday from her neighbor.

“Just kept banging, banging, banging. I opened the door, ‘Get out, it’s a fire!’” Rolland told FOX40.

Rolland was one of many families who awoke to the fire on Kenwood Avenue.

“Tell me to get out and there was a fire. When I opened the door, I looked out, it was all in flames,” Rolland said.

Catherine McCollum said she saw the plume of smoke and took immediate action.

“’Un fuego, un fuego,’ like, ‘Su casa, like open the door!’” McCollum recalled saying.

Up and down the alley she knocked while another neighbor fought the flames.

“I saw this guy, he was already hosing it down from behind his house,” McCollum said.

After the fire was out and the smoke cleared, families were disheartened once again seeing the racist graffiti.

“I don’t know who would write that. I don’t know if it had to do something with the fire or before I don’t know,” Rolland said.

The Turlock Police Department reports investigators are looking into the hate crime and suspicious fire to see if there’s a link between the two.

“It makes me really upset, makes me really upset,” McCollum said.

The families FOX40 spoke to say no evil-spirited intention will break them.

“God is good. That’s all I can say, God is good,” Rolland said.

Turlock police say just about two hours before the fire there was another fire about 400 feet away. Both fires are being looked at as suspicious.

If you have any information about the incidents please contact Officer Martin Marquez at 209-668-5550, extension 6761.