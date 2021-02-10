Turlock PD asks for help to identify man suspected of shooting at vehicle

TURLOCK, (KTXL) — Authorities are asking for help in identifying a man who shot at a vehicle in Turlock.

Police officials shared store surveillance photos Wednesday of a man who they said fired multiple shots at a passing vehicle on Jan. 17.

Surveillance photos of a man suspected of shooting at a passing vehicle in Turlock while standing in front of Wayside Market Jan. 17. (Photos courtesy of Turlock Police Department)

Officials said the man was standing in front of Wayside Market on Wayside Drive near Kenwood Avenue when he shot at the vehicle.

The man then fled south through the alleyway, according to officials.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.