Turlock PD: Man arrested for multiple rental fraud scams

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police arrested a man they say committed multiple rental fraud scams through Facebook Marketplace.

According to police, the department took two similar reports in June involving Spanish-speaking victims who lost roughly $2,000 each through fraudulent rental properties listed on Facebook Marketplace.

The victims met with the person on the listings, identified as 37-year-old Miguel Perez of Ceres, and gave him cash deposits along with first month’s rent. The victims were then unable to contact Perez further or gain access to the homes they believed they were moving into. Turlock detectives investigating the case soon discovered that Perez was suspected of similar fraud cases in San Joaquin and Monterey counties, officials said.

Detectives arrested Perez Wednesday in Ceres, he was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on multiple charges including theft by false pretenses and five additional outstanding warrants.

Anyone with any information or any additional victims is encouraged to contact the Turlock Police Department at (209) 664-7319.