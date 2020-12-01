Turlock pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along North Golden State Boulevard Monday evening, Turlock police said.

Officers said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, was struck by a 1994 Ford van traveling south on North Golden State Boulevard, around 5:21 p.m.

The 52-year-old man had major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officers said.

Authorities said the driver had remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, they added.

Anyone with information may call Officer Allen Samano (209) 668-5550, extension 6753. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.