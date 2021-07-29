Turlock police believe man was asleep near a business when a truck drove over him

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police believe a man was asleep at a loading dock on Geer Road when a delivery truck drove over him Thursday morning.

The police department received a call around 10:40 a.m. about an incident involving a truck and pedestrian near Geer and Hedstrom roads.

Officers say a delivery truck was backing into the loading dock of a business when it ran over a man. The man died at the hospital, according to police.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Turlock police have not yet positively identified the man.