Turlock Police: Boy told homeless man to leave park, then stabbed him

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a homeless man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in a Turlock park by a boy who now faces attempted homicide and hate crime charges.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to Columbia Park and found the homeless man with stab wounds nearby, Turlock police reported.

Police said they learned a boy had allegedly told the homeless man to leave the park “based on his ethnicity.” As the man started to run away, police said the boy lunged at him with a knife.

Another man stepped in to stop the boy, which allowed the victim to escape. When officers got to the park, they found the man and the boy fighting.

Turlock police said they were able to recover the knife at the scene.

The man who intervened was treated and declined to provide a statement, police said.

The juvenile assailant was taken into custody and booked into the Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted homicide and hate crime charges.

Turlock police could not elaborate on the hate crime charge, but Sgt. Michael Parmley told FOX40 said the boy did not use a slur.