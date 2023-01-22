(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will be increasing their patrol units throughout the downtown corridor and other surrounding areas on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, the police department announced.

According to the police department, the extra patrols are in response to shootings that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 14.

The police department also said that the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on duty at the same time.

The police department is asking that anyone who sees suspicious activity report it by calling (209) 668-1200.