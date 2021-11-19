Turlock Police: Driver left bloodied, unconscious in road rage attack

Turlock police released this surveillance image of a man they said attacked a driver in a violent instance of road rage.

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was left bleeding and unconscious Tuesday night in a Turlock parking lot following a violent instance of road rage.

Turlock police said that night, two vehicles nearly got in a minor crash on Geer Road in the area of Baylor Avenue.

One of the drivers followed the other to a gas station down the road, near Wayside Drive, where police said he got out of his vehicle and attacked the other driver.

Officers said when they found the bloodied victim around 10 p.m. he was unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital and treated overnight.

Turlock police are now looking for the assailant, who they described as being in his 30s, standing at around 5 feet 11 inches tall and having a muscular build. A surveillance image shows him with dark hair and a beard.

Anyone who may know his identity has been asked to contact Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.