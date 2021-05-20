Turlock Police: Fresno man arrested, charged with trafficking a minor

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fresno man was arrested Wednesday and charged on suspicion of trafficking a minor, according to the Turlock Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Turlock Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit said it received information of a possible victim in the area.

Undercover investigators located the victim, who has not been identified, and the suspect on Wednesday.

After arriving in a mutually agreed-upon location on Lander Avenue, investigators rescued the victim then arrested 19-year-old Javen Fres Novella after finding additional evidence and interviewing Novella, police said.

Novella was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

Turlock police said arrangements are being made to return the victim, who is not a local resident, to her home.

Anyone with information about this case may contact Investigator Monica Maschal at 209-664-7347. You may also contact the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, by text at 233733, TTY: 711, or https://humantraffickinghotline.org/