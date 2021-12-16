Turlock police officer shot; authorities searching for suspect

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a police officer was shot in Turlock.

The sheriff’s office said they are involved in the investigation and that an officer had sent out a call for help.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said reports of a deputy being shot were incorrect. They confirmed it was a police officer and that the officer was believed to be OK.

There have been multiple incorrect reports on social media that a Sheriff’s deputy has been shot in Turlock. We can confirm that an officer was shot in Turlock and it is our understanding that the officer is OK. We are currently assisting Turlock PD in attempting to locate 1/2 — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) December 17, 2021

Sgt. Michael Parmley, with the police, previously told FOX40 a shooting did occur, but that he could not provide any other details.

Officers and deputies are currently at the scene investigating. The sheriff’s office asks residents in the area of Spruce, Angelus, Orange and High streets to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.