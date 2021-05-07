Turlock police investigating ‘sideshow’ incident involving people climbing onto fire engine

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a group of people climbed onto a fire engine that was blocked by a “sideshow incident” Wednesday evening.

The fire engine was temporarily blocked by heavy traffic around 11:05 p.m. in the area of West Monte Vista and North Berkeley avenues, police said.

Police say that bystanders then climbed onto the fire engine and began pulling off a section of the fire hose.

Firefighters attempted to clear the area by turning on the engine’s emergency lights and sounding the horn. They were eventually able to move away and find a safe place to pull over and reattach the fire hose, officials said.

Police arrived quickly on the scene while the crowd was dispersing.

The engine was out of service for less than a minute, police said. There were no injuries, theft or damage reported.

Anyone with information may call Officer Donna Anthieny at 209-668-5550, ext. 6631., or via the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780. You may also email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.