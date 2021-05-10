Turlock police: Mom arrested during Mother’s Day kidnapping

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A 26-year-old woman is behind bars in Stanislaus County after allegedly trying to kidnap her child on Mother’s Day.

Turlock police say they received reports of a kidnapping at 10:22 p.m. Sunday on Geer Road near North Front Street.

Investigators say Turlock resident Alisha Gonzalez put her child in the back seat of her gray Nissan Murano although she did not have legal custody of the child.

According to the release, before Gonzalez could drive away, another adult got in the SUV to try to stop her from leaving.

Investigators say Gonzalez drove off and later pushed the adult out of her car.

Multiple nearby law enforcement agencies were alerted to the kidnapping and authorities found Gonzalez and the child in her SUV at Lake Don Pedro early Monday morning.

Police officials say Gonzalez barricaded herself in the SUV with her child but was eventually taken into custody by Tuolumne County deputies.

The child was found in the backseat of the vehicle and was unharmed.

Gonzalez was booked in the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of child concealment and kidnapping.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Phillip Kauffman at 209-656-3155.