Turlock police search for hit-and-run driver after bicyclist dies

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police say they are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a car crashed into a bicyclist on North Front Street near the intersection of Almond Avenue, according to police. The car drove away, leaving the injured bicyclist behind.

Police say the 44-year-old man on the bike was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Now, Turlock police say they are looking for a gray- or charcoal-colored Mercedes sedan. The crash would have left the car with front and/or side damage and police say they believe the driver may be trying to get it repaired at an auto body shop.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run should call Officer Gallup at 209-668-5550, extension 6747. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.