Turlock Police arrest professional boxer suspected in road rage attack

The Latest – Thursday, Dec. 2

11:30 p.m.

Turlock police said on Wednesday night, they arrested 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp at his home on Lambert Way.

Investigators had tracked down Sharp around 4 p.m. as he walked into his home. Police said a standoff ensued and neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

An hour passed before Sharp surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

Turlock police said after the home was searched, evidence was found that may tie Sharp to other crimes.

He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of battery, causing great bodily injury and aggravated assault.

Original story below:

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police said Wednesday they are looking for a professional boxer suspected of leaving someone unconscious and bloodied in a violent act of road rage.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, two drivers got into a minor crash on Geer Road in the area of Baylor Avenue, the Turlock Police Department reported.

One of the drivers followed the other to a gas station down the road, near Wayside Drive, where police said he got out of his vehicle and attacked the other driver.

Officers said when they found the bloodied victim he was unresponsive. He was later hospitalized with unidentified injuries.

Police said a surveillance image of the assailant helped them identify him as 31-year-old Nathan Leroy Davis Sharp. Sharp lives in Turlock and is a professional boxer.

Now, Sharp has a warrant out for his arrest and Turlock police said they are looking for him.

The boxer is known to frequent Modesto, Turlock and Merced.

If he is seen, police have told the public not to approach him.

Anyone who may know where Sharp is has been asked to call Detective Gina Giovacchini at 209-668-6539. They can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Callers can choose to leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.