Turlock police to begin wearing body cameras on Thursday

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Turlock police will soon be using new technology.

“Beginning Thursday, October 29, our Turlock police officers will now be wearing body cameras,” said Turlock Police Department Interim Police Chief Miguel Pacheco.

Pacheco said all of the department’s sworn officers, including school resource officers, will be required to wear body cameras.

“We have been planning and testing for many months with our reporting system, making sure that both systems work seamlessly together,” Pacheco said.

Police officials said the cameras have state-of-the-art technology.

The cameras will activate any time an officer removes their gun from their holster, uses their taser, or when they come in contact with other cameras that are activated, and they’ll even come on when patrol lights are turned on.

The cameras also record audio and video 30 seconds prior to activation.

“I ask for your understanding as we begin with the implementation of this new technology into our daily procedures,” Pacheco said. “It will take some time for officers to acclimate themselves with this new piece of equipment.”

The body cameras are costing the city nearly $950,000 over the next five years.

The department said having the cameras will help maintain public trust regarding police interactions.

“These body cameras are yet another tool that our officers will use during their investigations and to further our transparency within our community,” Pacheco explained.

Click or tap here to read the department’s full body camera policy.