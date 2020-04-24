Turlock police welcome newest K-9 officer

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A new officer joined the ranks of the Turlock Police Department on Thursday.

Turlock Officer Marco Diaz and K-9 Ace. (Courtesy Turlock police)

The department introduced him as Ace and he’s a 19-month-old Malinois. Ace joined the department as a K-9 officer after police received a donation from the Tri County Blue Line Alliance.

“This is a joyous occasion to be able to acquire Ace, considering all the challenges everyone is facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the department in a release.

Ace will be working alongside his handler, Officer Marco Diaz.

The department said it also hopes to purchase a third K-9 by the end of 2021