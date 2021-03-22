Turlock students return to campus Monday with blended model

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) – It was like the first day of school all over again as some students returned to campus for in-person learning Monday.

Initially, a ruling out of San Diego granted a temporary restraining order on a California Department of Public Health guideline order from January which allowed middle and high school students to get back in the classroom starting Monday.

Turlock Unified School District is offering a blended model where students can return to campus for two full days a week and attend online the remaining days of the week.

According to Pitman High School’s principal, Angela Freeman, there are three to 14 students allowed in the classroom at a time and everyone on campus is required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to keep students, staff and teachers healthy.

Freeman said it was great to have students back on campus.

“Every person I talked to, every student I talked to and said good morning to, how you doing, they were all excited to be here.” Freeman said. “You can see their smiles, not through their smile but through their eyes.”

According to Freeman, 56% of students at the school opted to remain on distance-learning full-time.

I spoke with the mother of a freshman, identified only as Jaqulyn, who says her student will continue distance learning while he is playing football.

“I didn’t like the fact that it was happening in the middle of the school year and he’s doing extremely well. He has mostly A’s so he’s handling online learning fairly well, so I was comfortable not changing the groove,” she said. “But while that is true, it’s not for everybody. Some people learn better if they have that face-to-face interaction and I understand that.”

According to TUSD officials, updated state guidelines now allow for schools to open even in counties that are in the purple tier, meaning it’s likely these students will remain on campus despite the outcome of the court case in San Diego.